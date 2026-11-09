Gulf states ink deal for railway

Gulf states ink deal for railway

MANAMA
Gulf states ink deal for railway

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states have signed a landmark agreement to advance the region’s 1,700-kilometer railway network, which is now more than 50 percent complete, with full operations expected to begin by December 2030.

The agreement was signed in Bahrain on Nov. 8, on the sidelines of the 31st meeting of the GCC  inisterial Committee on Transport and Communications.

The network will connect the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar, aiming to improve passenger and freight transportation, enhance cross-border connectivity and facilitate trade across the Gulf region.

Passenger numbers are forecast to rise from 6 million in 2030 to more than 8 million by 2045, reflecting growing demand for rail travel among GCC countries.

The network will be about 2,100-kilometer long, reports said.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi said the agreement was an important step towards strengthening Gulf integration in the transport sector. The agreement envisages a railway linking all GCC countries in a single network.

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