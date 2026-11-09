At least 14 migrants die off Greece’s Crete

ATHENS

Rescue workers carry the bodies of migrants from a Coast Guard vessel at the port of Agia Galini, on the Greek island of Crete, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, after 12 people were found dead aboard a boat south of the island and 18 others were rescued. (Eurokinissi via AP)

Greek authorities recovered 13 bodies from a boat carrying migrants found sailing south of Greece’s island of Crete early on Nov. 9, while one of the 18 other people rescued from the same vessel was later confirmed dead at a health center in Crete.

There was no immediate information available on the identities or nationalities of those on board or what had caused the deaths of the 14 people.

Separately, the Coast Guard said that more than 180 other people were found on three other boats heading across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to Crete on Nov. 9 morning, the latest in what has been a steady number of boats traveling from Libya to Greece.

The crossing has become one of the main migrant routes to Europe.

The boat with casualties on board was found about 15 nautical miles (about 28 kilometersor 18 miles) south of the southern Greek island of Crete early on Nov. 9.

The Coast guard initially said it had recovered 12 bodies from the vessel, while a passing Morocco-flagged cargo ship had rescued the other 18 people on board. All were transported to Crete.

The Coast Guard later revised the number of bodies recovered to 13. It said that four of the 18 people rescued were transported to local health centers in Crete, including one who was already unconscious when an ambulance arrived. The health center later confirmed that that person had died.

Another three boats, one carrying about 47 people, another with about 40 people on board and a third with around 100 people on board, were also found sailing south of Crete.

All three were spotted by aircraft or drones from the European Union’s border agency Frontex. Those on board the three boats were due to be taken to Crete.

Greece is one of the main entry points into the 27-nation EU for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

In recent months, thousands have been making the perilous sea crossing from North Africa, usually from Libya to Crete.

Others make the far shorter but often equally dangerous crossing from the Turkish coast to nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, often in unseaworthy inflatable dinghies or other small boats.