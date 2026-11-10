War with Iran militarily ‘effectively over’: Trump

WASHINGTON

A woman walks next to the drones allegedly seized by Iran at an exhibition as images of the US and Israeli flags are placed on the ground. (AP Photo)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Nov. 9 told reporters he believes the war in Iran “militarily is effectively over,” suggesting that, at least for now, he’s not prepared to resume the bombardment.



The president made a surprise visit to the White House briefing room after meeting earlier in the day with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.



“Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump said. “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”



He added that Iran has been “decapitated” but said he is still looking to make sure there’s a long-term solution to ensuring that Iran’s nuclear program is defanged.



It was some of Trump’s most definitive comments about moving away from his threat to resume strikes on Iran after the U.S. midterm elections had passed.



The president’s Republican Party lost both chambers of Congress to Democrats in last week’s elections. The elections were shadowed by dissatisfaction among the American electorate over the 8-month-old war, which has led to a surge in fuel prices that’s impacted nearly ever sector of the global economy.



In a posting on social media shortly before speaking to reporters, Trump once again asserted that Middle East allies, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others, “would prefer the status quo.”



Minutes later, in his exchange with reporters, he sought to assure war-weary Americans that there was “positive momentum” and that he saw a “good chance” that the war “could get ended.”



“They’re talking to us, and they’re talking very politely, And we’ll see what happens,” Trump said. He added, “The military action doesn’t seem to be a very necessary thing, but we’re locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes.”



Trump, however, gave no hint of a drawdown of the thousands of U.S. troops who have been shifted to the waters off of Iran and maintain a naval blockade to stem the flow of Iranian oil into the global market.