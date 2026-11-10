Kushner calls for new security framework for Ukraine-Russia and Europe

Kushner calls for new security framework for Ukraine-Russia and Europe

ABU DHABI
Kushner calls for new security framework for Ukraine-Russia and Europe

In this handout photograph posted on the official X account of Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov on November 10, 2026, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (C-R), U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (C-L), Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia (2nd R), Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov (3rd R), Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov (4th R), and representatives of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission attend a meeting in Abu Dhabi, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo / Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service)

The United States wants a new security framework for Ukraine, Russia and Europe to secure peace, U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10 as talks started between the warring countries.


“The hope today is not only to discuss the bilateral issues between the countries and how do we end the war, but it’s also how do we create the right security relationships between Ukraine and Russia and Europe so that not only we end this war, we create a new framework” to secure “decades, if not centuries, of peace,” Kushner said.


Negotiators from Ukraine, Russia and the United States were holding talks in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 10 on ending Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, in the first such meeting since February.


Europe, alarmed by U.S. President Donald Trump floating a deal with Moscow on European security ahead of the talks, also sent representatives to Abu Dhabi, as another winter of war approaches.


Trump has pushed for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war since returning to power, but previous talks produced no breakthroughs.


Europe and Ukraine fear the United States will force a deal on Kiev that would amount to a de-facto capitulation, with Trump appearing to pivot towards Moscow this year.


Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine has killed hundreds of thousands, displaced millions and has dragged on for 56 months, with the Kremlin showing no sign of backing down.


Trump hinted ahead of the talks that Ukraine may have to give up land, saying: “They’re going to end up with a little bit different shape, Ukraine.”


Russia occupies large swathes of Ukraine but, while its troops have grinded westwards, they have not been able to seize the whole of the Donetsk region.


Moscow demands Kiev surrender the parts of the region it still controls, vowing it will otherwise press on with its offensive.


Ukraine has ruled out such a withdrawal.

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