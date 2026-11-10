Apple plans developer and manufacturing academies in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

Executive Chairman Tim Cook (L) met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara on Nov. 9, 2026. (AA Photo)

Apple plans to open five developer academies, a developer center and a manufacturing academy in Türkiye under a multiyear investment program announced on Nov. 9.

The first developer academy and the center will open in Istanbul in 2027. A manufacturing academy planned for Ankara in 2028 will be Apple’s first outside the United States.

The five developer academies will open over three years, offering free, nine-month courses in coding, design, marketing, project management and artificial intelligence.

The company did not disclose the investment’s value.

Executive Chairman Tim Cook said the investment would give developers and businesses training, resources and access to Apple experts.

He said Türkiye’s developers were already building apps used worldwide.

The Ankara academy will offer small and medium-sized businesses free training and consulting in automation, robotics, machine learning and smart manufacturing.

The Istanbul center will provide workshops and individual sessions with Apple experts.

Cook met President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara on Nov. 9.

Erdoğan said they discussed the future of digital technology and Apple’s support for Türkiye’s app economy.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, who attended the meeting, welcomed the programs, saying Türkiye would continue to expand its digital economy through its skilled workforce.