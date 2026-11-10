Historic Savarona yacht pays tribute to Republic founder

ISTANBUL

The Savarona lies at anchor off Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace on Nov. 10, 2026. (AA Photo)

The Savarona, the yacht on which modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk spent the final months of his life, anchored off Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace on Nov. 10 to mark the 88th anniversary of his death.

At precisely 9:05 a.m., marking the exact moment of Atatürk’s passing in 1938, the historic yacht sounded its sirens in tribute off Dolmabahçe Palace. Military personnel aboard stood at attention for a moment of silence, while passengers on nearby ferries and local fishermen in the Bosphorus paused to honor the founder of the Turkish Republic.

Purchased by Türkiye in 1938 at Atatürk’s request, the Savarona arrived in Istanbul on June 1 that year. Atatürk boarded the yacht on the same day and spent 56 days there, continuing to conduct state affairs despite his deteriorating health.

The vessel hosted Cabinet meetings, during which key national issues were discussed. Atatürk also received foreign dignitaries aboard the yacht, including Romanian King Carol II.

As his health worsened, Atatürk left the Savarona on July 25, 1938, and moved to Dolmabahçe Palace, where he died on Nov. 10 at the age of 57.

The yacht preserves numerous personal belongings and historical items associated with Atatürk, including his desk, suitcase used to carry books during military campaigns, bathrobe, slippers, towels, drinking glasses and barber’s chair. A blanket stained with his blood during his illness and a letter he wrote to his adopted daughter Afet İnan are also kept aboard.

Taken under the command of the Turkish Naval Forces on Aug. 17, 2023, the Savarona underwent extensive maintenance and restoration at the Istanbul Naval Shipyard before returning to service.

Now operating as TCG Savarona, the vessel is used for naval training and promotional activities, continuing to serve as a symbol of Türkiye’s republican history and Atatürk’s legacy.