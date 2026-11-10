New Israel parliament sworn in as Eisenkot seeks government

New Israel parliament sworn in as Eisenkot seeks government

JERUSALEM
New Israel parliament sworn in as Eisenkot seeks government

Israel’s new parliament was sworn in on Nov. 10, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu set to lose his majority even as rival Gadi Eisenkot still works to form a new government.


President Isaac Herzog delivered speech for the swearing-in of the 120-seat parliament, in which neither Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc nor Eisenkot’s opposition will hold a majority.


The opposition hopes to use its newfound legislative power to move quickly on key priorities, including a commission to investigate security failures under Netanyahu that allowed the 2023 attack by Hamas, the deadliest day in Israel’s history.


Herzog on Nov. 8 gave Eisenkot the initial mandate to form a government, starting the clock for him to cobble together a coalition within 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension.


Ahead of the parliament opening, Eisenkot’s party announced progress in naming people to seek key positions.


The opposition will put forward Matan Kahana, like Eisenkot a former senior military figure, as speaker of the parliament, Eisenkot’s Yashar party said.


Avigdor Lieberman, a right-wing opposition leader who has played a key role in deciding who can enter the government, will be nominated as chair of the foreign affairs and defense committee.


The opposition’s choice for speaker would need to secure a larger number of votes than anyone backed by Netanyahu’s bloc, which has been trying to push back a vote on the speaker.


The newly formed government would need 61 votes to be approved to take office.


Eisenkot could secure the threshold with support from Arab-Israeli lawmakers, who secured a record number of seats on the back of anger in the minority community over Netanyahu’s hard-right government.

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