COP31 draws nearly 4,000 journalists to Antalya

COP31 draws nearly 4,000 journalists to Antalya

ANTALYA
COP31 draws nearly 4,000 journalists to Antalya

Nearly 4,000 journalists from more than 190 countries have been accredited to cover COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

A media center in the Blue Zone, where the U.N. climate negotiations are taking place, is operating around the clock to support Turkish and international news organizations.

Designed to serve up to 5,000 journalists, the center has a 120-seat private work area and a 300-seat open workspace, alongside television and radio rooms, high-speed internet and facilities for live broadcasts, interviews and editing.

A central control room manages audio and video feeds from plenary sessions, negotiation rooms and press conferences.

In interviews released by the directorate, British journalist Stuart Smith, attending his first COP, said logistics had run smoothly and praised the hospitality extended to visitors.

Mwila Malama, from Zambia, said he hoped the summit would deliver funding promised at previous conferences to communities affected by climate change.

He highlighted the need for money to help communities in Africa, parts of Asia and South America adapt to climate change, reduce emissions and address loss and damage.

Malama also praised the opening day’s arrangements, saying the organization compared favorably with other COP conferences he had attended.

COP31 opened on Nov. 9 and runs through Nov. 20, with a leaders’ summit scheduled for Nov. 11–12.

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