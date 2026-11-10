Birol backs electrification push at COP31

Birol backs electrification push at COP31

ANTALYA
Birol backs electrification push at COP31

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol speaking at a COP31 panel in Antalya.

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol welcomed Türkiye’s focus on electrification in its new energy roadmap on Nov. 10, as COP31 organizers sought support for a global target to expand electricity use.

Speaking at an energy ministers’ meeting in Antalya, Birol pointed to Türkiye and Australia’s goal of raising electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035.

Electricity accounted for about 23 percent of global final energy consumption in 2025, according to the IEA.

Electrification involves replacing fossil fuels with electricity in transport, buildings and industry, including through electric vehicles and heat pumps.

The agency says electric vehicles are two to four times more energy-efficient than combustion-engine cars, reducing the energy needed for road transport.

The voluntary “35-by-35” pledge calls on countries to develop their own policies and support investment in cleaner power, grids and storage.

It also seeks better access to finance for developing countries.

In a report prepared at Türkiye and Australia’s request, the IEA said electrification could reduce dependence on fuel imports.

However, the shift requires substantial upfront investment and some projects may need policy support to lower costs or improve access to finance.

At the opening of the IEA’s pavilion on Nov. 9, Birol said he hoped many countries would sign up to the electrification target as a concrete outcome of the summit.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia

Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia

    Türkiye says preparations complete to reopen border crossings with Armenia

  2. Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

    Libya backs maritime agreement with Türkiye

  3. Turkish, Qatari leaders set for Istanbul talks

    Turkish, Qatari leaders set for Istanbul talks

  4. Parliament speaker holds 2nd day of party talks on terror bid

    Parliament speaker holds 2nd day of party talks on terror bid

  5. COP31 leaders press rich nations and oil firms on climate costs

    COP31 leaders press rich nations and oil firms on climate costs
Recommended
Türkiye to expand renewable energy capacity to cut import dependence: Şimşek

Türkiye to expand renewable energy capacity to cut import dependence: Şimşek
Turkish Airlines expands China network with Chengdu flights

Turkish Airlines expands China network with Chengdu flights
Türkiye targets higher oil and gas output in 2027

Türkiye targets higher oil and gas output in 2027
BDDK chief Şahap Kavcıoğlu steps down

BDDK chief Şahap Kavcıoğlu steps down
Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September
Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31

Şimşek, AIIB chief outline 2027-2029 financing plan at COP31
Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln

Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln
WORLD Uproar in Israeli parliament over Arab-Israeli lawmakers

Uproar in Israeli parliament over Arab-Israeli lawmakers

Tensions ran high at the first session of Israel’s parliament on Nov. 10 as old and new party leaders traded barbs over the possibility of forming a government with the support of Arab lists.
ECONOMY Türkiye to expand renewable energy capacity to cut import dependence: Şimşek

Türkiye to expand renewable energy capacity to cut import dependence: Şimşek

Türkiye will continue investing in renewable energy as it seeks to reduce its dependence on imported energy and limit macrofinancial risks, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said on Nov. 11.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿