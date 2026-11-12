Indonesian vice president in high school diploma scandal resigns

Indonesian vice president in high school diploma scandal resigns

JAKARTA
Indonesian vice president in high school diploma scandal resigns

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (2nd L), speaks as, from left, People's Consultative Assembly Chairman Ahmad Muzani, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad listen during a press conference following Raka's resignation at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

Indonesia’s vice president resigned on Nov. 12 in the midst of a scandal over his high school diploma, adding to pressure on a government facing widespread dissatisfaction over the economy, graft and wildfires.


Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 39, submitted his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto and to parliament, the speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly told reporters.


There had been repeated calls for Gibran to step down following a Supreme Court ruling last month to annul his high school qualification, obtained abroad.


Speaker Ahmad Muzani said Gibran met the leaders of parliament on Nov. 12 “to submit his letter of resignation from his position as vice president of the Republic of Indonesia.”


Gibran told them he had submitted the same letter to Prabowo.


Indonesia’s vice president does not have many constitutionally defined powers apart from acting as the president’s representative at official events and taking over if his boss is incapacitated.


Indonesia’s currency, the rupiah, fell to a record low to the dollar amid the speculation preceding Gibran’s departure, while the Indonesia Stock Exchange rose 2.2 percent.


Gibran’s downfall came after thousands of Indonesians took to the streets in recent weeks to protest economic hardship, graft, perceived authoritarianism and the government’s handling of months of devastating wildfires emitting toxic haze.


His exit is likely to complicate a loose governing alliance involving Prabowo and his predecessor Joko Widodo, Gibran’s father, who goes by Jokowi.

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