Türkiye, Canada sign reactor tech assessment deal

Türkiye, Canada sign reactor tech assessment deal

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, Canada sign reactor tech assessment deal

The agreement was signed in the presence of Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar (R) and Canada's Environment, Climate Change, and Nature Minister Julie Dabrusin, in Antalya, Türkiye, on Nov. 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye Nuclear Energy Company (TÜNAŞ) signed an agreement with Canada’s AtkinsRealis to assess CANDU reactor technology for a potential new nuclear power plant in Türkiye, according to a press release.

The agreement, signed through AtkinsRealis subsidiary Candu Energy Inc., covers feasibility and front-end engineering design studies to support potential investment decisions.

It was signed during the U.N. COP31 climate conference in Antalya, attended by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Canadian Environment, Climate Change and Nature Minister Julie Dabrusin.

TÜNAŞ General Manager Necati Yamac and AtkinsRealis Nuclear President Joe St. Julian signed the agreement, witnessed by AtkinsRealis President and CEO Ian L. Edwards.

The studies will examine site selection, adaptation of reactor technology, plant operations, financing and economic viability.

They will also cover Turkish industry participation, workforce development, localization plans, implementation schedules, cost estimates and risk assessments.

Bayraktar said domestic industry involvement and developing qualified personnel were central priorities.

“This process, encompassing feasibility and front-end engineering design, will provide an extremely reliable basis for our final investment decisions by ensuring the project’s technical and commercial maturity,” he said.

He added that the agreement would clarify Türkiye’s long-term nuclear energy roadmap and strengthen energy supply security.

The deal builds on a nuclear cooperation memorandum signed during Bayraktar’s visit to Canada in March, with preliminary feasibility work nearing completion.

Bayraktar also discussed CANDU technology with Canadian Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Oct. 22 visit to Ankara.

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