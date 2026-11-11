Turkish Airlines expands China network with Chengdu flights

Turkish Airlines expands China network with Chengdu flights

Turkish Airlines expands China network with Chengdu flights

Turkish Airlines aircraft are seen at Istanbul Airport in Istanbul, near the Black Sea shores, Friday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP File Photo)

Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines launched scheduled flights to Chengdu on Nov.11, expanding its mainland China network to four cities, the airline announced.

The capital of Sichuan province joins Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou among the airline’s destinations in mainland China, according to a company statement.

The carrier will operate three weekly flights on the route using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, connecting Istanbul Airport with Chengdu Tianfu International Airport.

Flights from Istanbul will depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, while return services from Chengdu will operate on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Speaking at an event following the inaugural flight, Turkish Airlines Chairman Murat Seker said China holds an important place among the carrier’s strategic markets.

“We are further strengthening our flight network in the country with the services we have launched to Chengdu, one of China’s most important tourism, technology and aviation centers and a UNESCO City of Gastronomy,” he said.

“We believe this new route will contribute to the development of commercial, cultural and tourism relations between Türkiye and China.”

Chengdu, with a population exceeding 21 million, is a major commercial, logistics and financial hub in western China.

The city hosts international companies operating in sectors including electronics, automotive manufacturing, aviation, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

Known for its Sichuan cuisine, Chengdu also attracts visitors to the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Turkish Airlines said introductory round-trip fares on the new route start at $540. The promotional fares are available through its official website, with prices potentially differing at sales offices and travel agencies.

Founded in 1933, the Star Alliance member operates a fleet of 571 passenger and cargo aircraft, serving 359 destinations across 133 countries, according to the statement. Its network comprises 306 international and 53 domestic destinations.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures

Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures

    Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures

  2. Microsoft battling to fix global Outlook outage

    Microsoft battling to fix global Outlook outage

  3. Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

    Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

  4. Stacy Keach, acclaimed stage and screen actor, dies at 85

    Stacy Keach, acclaimed stage and screen actor, dies at 85

  5. Pompeiopolis mosaic expands as excavations continue

    Pompeiopolis mosaic expands as excavations continue
Recommended
Microsoft battling to fix global Outlook outage

Microsoft battling to fix global Outlook outage
CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding
Nvidia chief Huang resigns after affair reports

Nvidia chief Huang resigns after affair reports
Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment

Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment
Turkish Central Bank raises loan growth limits

Turkish Central Bank raises loan growth limits
Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project receives 25 bids

Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project receives 25 bids
World Bank chief sees AI opportunity for Türkiye’s small firms

World Bank chief sees AI opportunity for Türkiye’s small firms
WORLD EU to review petition to suspend Israel agreement

EU to review petition to suspend Israel agreement

The European Commission will examine a citizens’ initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement after it secured more than 1.1 million verified signatures.
ECONOMY Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures

Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures

Struggling German carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced Thursday it will halt all investment in Germany and is mulling plant closures, underlining the woes facing the country's automotive sector.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿