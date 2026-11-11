Cathay Pacific orders 11 Airbus aircraft for $5.1 bln

HONG KONG

Cathay Pacific aims to add 150 aircraft in the next 10 years. (AFP File Photo)



Cathay Pacific has ordered 11 more Airbus jets in a deal worth $5.1 billion, the Hong Kong airline said on Nov. 11.

The 11 A330-900 jets "will support the growth of Cathay Pacific's regional network and provide it with more passenger and cargo capacity," the company said in a press release.

Its filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange put the deal at $5.1 billion, with the carrier saying the European plane maker had granted it "significant price concessions."

Cathay also announced it was ordering three more Airbus A321neo narrowbody aircraft for its budget subsidiary HK Express, which would help build on its "growth potential with its focus on destinations in the Chinese mainland and other short-haul routes."

The 11 A330-900 aircraft are expected to be delivered between 2031 and 2035.

The carrier said in the filing they will "progressively replace" its existing fleet of mid-size widebody aircraft, and primarily serve regional destinations in Asia.

The jets could also serve longer-haul destinations at a later stage, it added.

Cathay said this year it aims to add 150 aircraft in the next 10 years if market conditions are favourable, replacing the current jets and bringing the fleet to around 300 aircraft.

It reported a 71-percent surge in net profit in the first half of 2026, as more travellers chose to transit through Hong Kong due to the Middle East situation in the second quarter.