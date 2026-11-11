Türkiye targets higher oil and gas output in 2027

Türkiye targets higher oil and gas output in 2027

ANTALYA
Türkiye targets higher oil and gas output in 2027

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. (AA Photo)

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said daily oil production in Gabar will exceed 100,000 barrels, while output at the Sakarya Gas Field is expected to double.

Speaking to CNN Türk on Nov. 11, Bayraktar said 2027 would mark a critical turning point for Türkiye’s oil and natural gas production.

“2027 will also be important for the Sakarya Gas Field because our production there will double. We will be able to meet the natural gas needs of 8 million households with our own gas,” he said.

Daily oil production in Gabar has reached around 84,000 to 85,000 barrels, Bayraktar said, adding that new discoveries would push output above 100,000 barrels.

The increase in domestic oil and natural gas production will directly contribute to Türkiye’s energy supply security, the minister said.

Exploration activities will also continue both at home and abroad, he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

    Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

  2. Stacy Keach, acclaimed stage and screen actor, dies at 85

    Stacy Keach, acclaimed stage and screen actor, dies at 85

  3. Pompeiopolis mosaic expands as excavations continue

    Pompeiopolis mosaic expands as excavations continue

  4. Lipa, Impala, SZA to headline 2027 Coachella

    Lipa, Impala, SZA to headline 2027 Coachella

  5. Barenboim orchestra spreads ‘message of peace’ in Berlin

    Barenboim orchestra spreads ‘message of peace’ in Berlin
Recommended
CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding
Nvidia chief Huang resigns after affair reports

Nvidia chief Huang resigns after affair reports
Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment

Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment
Turkish Central Bank raises loan growth limits

Turkish Central Bank raises loan growth limits
Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project receives 25 bids

Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project receives 25 bids
World Bank chief sees AI opportunity for Türkiye’s small firms

World Bank chief sees AI opportunity for Türkiye’s small firms
Turkish Central Bank raises inflation forecasts on Middle East tension

Turkish Central Bank raises inflation forecasts on Middle East tension
WORLD EU to review petition to suspend Israel agreement

EU to review petition to suspend Israel agreement

The European Commission will examine a citizens’ initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement after it secured more than 1.1 million verified signatures.
ECONOMY CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

The Climate Investment Funds (CIF) named five countries and a regional initiative as the first participants in its ARISE climate adaptation program at COP31 in Antalya on Nov. 12.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿