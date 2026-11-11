Türkiye targets higher oil and gas output in 2027

ANTALYA

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar. (AA Photo)

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said daily oil production in Gabar will exceed 100,000 barrels, while output at the Sakarya Gas Field is expected to double.

Speaking to CNN Türk on Nov. 11, Bayraktar said 2027 would mark a critical turning point for Türkiye’s oil and natural gas production.

“2027 will also be important for the Sakarya Gas Field because our production there will double. We will be able to meet the natural gas needs of 8 million households with our own gas,” he said.

Daily oil production in Gabar has reached around 84,000 to 85,000 barrels, Bayraktar said, adding that new discoveries would push output above 100,000 barrels.

The increase in domestic oil and natural gas production will directly contribute to Türkiye’s energy supply security, the minister said.

Exploration activities will also continue both at home and abroad, he added.