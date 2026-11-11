Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

ANKARA

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slowed in September compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.

The volume of retail trade inched up 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, easing from a 1 percent increase in August, the data showed.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 0.8 percent, while sales of non-food items were unchanged on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales dropped 0.3 percent from the previous month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales increased 7.7 percent in September, slowing from 10 percent annual growth in August.

TÜİK also said on Nov. 11 that the total turnover index covering the industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 28.5 percent year-on-year in September.

Turnover rose by 33.4 percent in industry and 34.8 percent in services. The construction and trade sectors recorded annual increases of 28.3 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively.

The total turnover index increased by 2.4 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, turnover advanced by 3.6 percent in industry, 2.6 percent in services and 1.8 percent in both construction and trade.