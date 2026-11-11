Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

ANKARA
Türkiye’s retail sales growth slows in September

Türkiye’s retail sales growth slowed in September compared with the previous month, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.

The volume of retail trade inched up 0.1 percent month-on-month in September, easing from a 1 percent increase in August, the data showed.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 0.8 percent, while sales of non-food items were unchanged on a monthly basis.

Meanwhile, automotive fuel sales dropped 0.3 percent from the previous month.

On a yearly basis, retail sales increased 7.7 percent in September, slowing from 10 percent annual growth in August.

TÜİK also said on Nov. 11 that the total turnover index covering the industry, construction, trade and services sectors increased by 28.5 percent year-on-year in September.

Turnover rose by 33.4 percent in industry and 34.8 percent in services. The construction and trade sectors recorded annual increases of 28.3 percent and 24.5 percent, respectively.

The total turnover index increased by 2.4 percent from the previous month.

On a monthly basis, turnover advanced by 3.6 percent in industry, 2.6 percent in services and 1.8 percent in both construction and trade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

    Istanbul workshop may have copied rare Iliad manuscript

  2. Stacy Keach, acclaimed stage and screen actor, dies at 85

    Stacy Keach, acclaimed stage and screen actor, dies at 85

  3. Pompeiopolis mosaic expands as excavations continue

    Pompeiopolis mosaic expands as excavations continue

  4. Lipa, Impala, SZA to headline 2027 Coachella

    Lipa, Impala, SZA to headline 2027 Coachella

  5. Barenboim orchestra spreads ‘message of peace’ in Berlin

    Barenboim orchestra spreads ‘message of peace’ in Berlin
Recommended
CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding
Nvidia chief Huang resigns after affair reports

Nvidia chief Huang resigns after affair reports
Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment

Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment
Turkish Central Bank raises loan growth limits

Turkish Central Bank raises loan growth limits
Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project receives 25 bids

Istanbul North Rail Crossing Project receives 25 bids
World Bank chief sees AI opportunity for Türkiye’s small firms

World Bank chief sees AI opportunity for Türkiye’s small firms
Turkish Central Bank raises inflation forecasts on Middle East tension

Turkish Central Bank raises inflation forecasts on Middle East tension
WORLD EU to review petition to suspend Israel agreement

EU to review petition to suspend Israel agreement

The European Commission will examine a citizens’ initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU–Israel Association Agreement after it secured more than 1.1 million verified signatures.
ECONOMY CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

The Climate Investment Funds (CIF) named five countries and a regional initiative as the first participants in its ARISE climate adaptation program at COP31 in Antalya on Nov. 12.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe stuns Liverpool in Champions League

Fenerbahçe overcame recent domestic struggles to defeat Liverpool 3-2 in a historic Champions League home win on Nov. 4.
﻿