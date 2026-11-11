Ebola tops 11,000 cases in Congo’s deadliest outbreak

Ebola tops 11,000 cases in Congo’s deadliest outbreak

BUNIA, Congo
Ebola tops 11,000 cases in Congo’s deadliest outbreak

A healthcare worker carries an infant who's infected with the Ebola virus in a treatment center in Beni, North Kivu Province, Congo, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. (AP Photo)

Congo’s Ebola outbreak has topped 11,000 cases, the government said on Nov. 11, a stark figure that underscores the severity of the situation as the country grapples with the relentless spread of the disease.


According to the latest Health Ministry data, 11,042 people have been infected with the deadly virus that has now killed 5,387, nearly half of those infected in what has been Congo’s deadliest outbreak.


The outbreak was declared in mid-May, and since then, Congolese authorities have struggled to contain it due to several factors, including armed conflicts, a health system crisis, poor roads and violence from residents fueled by mistrust and misinformation.


The Bundibugyo virus responsible for this outbreak has no known vaccine or treatment and has spread to eight of the country’s 26 provinces.


The resurgence of violence in the two major hotspots in Ituri and North Kivu provinces has sparked worry among health authorities who are calling for a halt to the fighting to allow health workers unhindered access to the sick.


Dozens of Ebola outbreaks have been reported since the disease was first discovered in 1976. The largest and deadliest occurred in West Africa in 2014 to 2016, with 28,000 infections and more than 11,000 deaths.


The current outbreak already ranks second and has had at least three times the number of cases and deaths in the time since it was declared, compared with the West Africa outbreak.

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