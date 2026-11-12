U.S. envoys arrive in Russia for Putin meeting after Ukraine talks

Anadolu Agency - ISTANBUL

This handout picture obtained on November 12, 2026, from the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows Russia's presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev welcoming U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner upon their arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo airport. (AFP Photo / Russian Direct Investment Fund)

U.S. envoys arrived in Russia on Nov. 12 to meet with President Vladimir Putin after talks in Abu Dhabi on the war in Ukraine, with both Washington and Kiev suggesting there was a window of opportunity for progress on ending Europe's worst conflict since World War II.

The envoys — U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and businessman Steve Witkoff — will fly to Dublin after meeting with Putin to debrief his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in the Irish capital to meet with European leaders.

"Welcoming Steve and Jared to Moscow," Putin's special representative Kirill Dmitriev posted on X, accompanied by a video of the pair arriving at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport.

Kushner said the meeting with Putin would "go over what was discussed" during two days of talks this week in Abu Dhabi and seek progress "because we see some openings and some opportunities."

Arriving in Ireland late on Nov. 11, Zelensky also said there could be a "window of opportunity" to end the war with Russia before 2027.

"What's important is that the Americans flew to Putin with specifics. I would very much like them to return to Dublin with specifics," he said, adding that while he was still skeptical, "there is hope."

He also welcomed what he called a "change in tone" from the U.S. on the prospect of Europe's inclusion in talks, saying the "American side is treating it more positively, more warmly."

European countries have been rattled by Russia pushing a review of the entire continent's security architecture, with the U.S. also floating a new framework.

Some 50 European leaders are due to gather in the Irish capital on Nov. 12, with the Abu Dhabi talks set to dominate the summit.

EU officials say there appears to have been little genuine progress towards peace and are adamant that Europe sees no need to discuss its broader security arrangement with Moscow before fighting stops.

Following the Abu Dhabi talks, the warring sides agreed to a major prisoner exchange — the "biggest" ever, according to Kushner — though no side gave any figures.

Zelensky said Kiev was waiting for a response from Moscow on a possible POW exchange that could be "1,000 for 1,000, maybe it will even come to 1,200."

He also said the parties went into "much greater detail" on the issue of security guarantees.

Both sides have said that talks will continue, but Russia has questioned the inclusion of Europe.

"We don't really understand what there is to talk about with them. We have not received a single peace initiative, not one concrete proposal from the European countries," Russia's delegation chief Vladimir Medinsky told reporters after the Abu Dhabi talks.

Medinsky later told Russian TV that Moscow's aim is a "new, modern Yalta" — referring to the 1945 conference in which Western leaders carved up Europe with the Soviet Union.

Ukraine has warned against just that.

Kushner said seeking ways to "get the Europeans added to the format" would be on the agenda with Putin.

Officials from Britain, France, Germany and Italy, as well as NATO and the European Union travelled to Abu Dhabi for meetings on the sidelines.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Millions more have fled the fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine, large swathes of which have been destroyed by relentless aerial bombardments.

Russia is demanding Kiev withdraw from parts of eastern Ukraine it still controls and wants a sweeping deal on "Europe's security architecture."

That is widely seen as a reference to Moscow's long-standing demands to push back the NATO military alliance in eastern Europe and end Western military support to Kiev.

Kiev says a ceasefire must come before any discussions on territory and has called for a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin to discuss the biggest issues.

Putin has ruled that out.

Kushner said the talks had helped, but declined to say on what issues the two sides might be able to agree.

"Some areas we see places where we can find compromises, others we need to have more discussions, but I think this was a good first step," he told reporters.