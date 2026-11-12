Medusa mosaic covered for winter

BURDUR

The mosaic is considered one of the rare ancient works in the world. (AA Photo)

The approximately 2,000-year-old Medusa mosaic and the spring water at a monumental fountain in the ancient city of Kibyra, located in the Gölhisar district of Burdur, have been covered to protect them from harsh winter weather conditions.

Located 108 kilometers from the city center, the mosaic is considered one of the rare ancient works in the world. It is made of pieces of colored marble using the opus sectile technique.

The mosaic, located in the orchestra section of the Odeion, which served as a concert venue, assembly hall, courthouse and theater in antiquity, has been covered by specialist restorers as the winter season begins.

The spring water at the monumental, circular-plan fountain known as the Tholos Nymphaion has also been covered due to weather conditions.

Şükrü Özüdoğru, head of the Kibyra excavations and a faculty member at the Archaeology Department of Mehmet Akif Ersoy University, said in a social media post that the Medusa mosaic and the opus tessellatum mosaic flooring of the Odeion Stoa had been covered to protect them from seasonal conditions.

He added that the mosaics and the water brought from its original source would be reopened in April 2027.