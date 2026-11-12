Route brings ancient Anatolian heritage to Black Sea

ISTANBUL

The Anabasis Northern Route connects historical and cultural sites, offering a journey from Eastern Anatolia to the Black Sea. (AA Photo)

The Anabasis Northern Route, the third stage of the “Ancient Cities Route” project launched by the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA) under the Culture and Tourism Ministry to boost domestic tourism, invites visitors to explore ancient Anatolian settlements and the Black Sea region.

Inspired by ancient Greek historian and commander Xenophon’s “Anabasis: The March of the Ten Thousand,” the route connects Erzurum, Bayburt, Gümüşhane and Trabzon, creating a thematic itinerary from Eastern Anatolia to the Black Sea coast.

Xenophon’s work recounts the difficult journey of approximately 10,000 Greek mercenaries who served under Cyrus the Younger, a claimant to the Persian throne. After Cyrus was killed at the Battle of Cunaxa in 401 B.C., the soldiers lost their leader and began a challenging return journey through Anatolia to reach the Black Sea.

Beyond its significance as a major military narrative of the ancient world, the account provides information about the geography, communities and living conditions of the period.

The route includes the Narman Fairy Chimneys, Oltu, the Rainbow Hills, Engüzek Castle, Pirinkayalar Observation Terrace and Öşvank Monastery in Erzurum. Bayburt features its castle, Grand Mosque and Aydıntepe Underground City. In Gümüşhane, visitors can explore the ancient city of Satala, the Santa Ruins and historic Süleymaniye neighborhood. Trabzon’s highlights include Çal Cave, Tonya Canikdere Waterfall, the Girls’ Monastery and Furtuna Mansion.

Rising on steep rocks along the Çoruh River, Bayburt Castle historically played a strategic role in protecting routes connecting Eastern Anatolia with the Black Sea. Although its original construction date is unknown, it was repaired during the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justinian I and later fortified under the Seljuk, Saltukid and Danishmendid dynasties.

The castle was extensively reinforced during the reign of Tuğrul Shah against potential threats from the Empire of Trebizond and underwent further repairs during the Ottoman period.

Ottoman traveler Evliya Çelebi recorded that a neighborhood and mosque stood inside the castle when he visited in the 17th century. Fragments of decorative tiles on its walls reflect its architectural and artistic features. Çelebi referred to it as “Çinimaçin Castle” in his travelogue.

Nearby Bayburt Grand Mosque is an important example of Anatolian Seljuk religious architecture. Believed to have been built in the late 13th century during the reign of Sultan Ghiyath al-Din Masud II, it retains traces of its original design despite several restorations. Its minaret, decorated with geometric and floral tile motifs, is among its most distinctive features.

Multicultural history in Gümüşhane

The historic Süleymaniye neighborhood, also known as “Old Gümüşhane,” was once the city’s center. Its rich silver deposits and location on the historic Silk Road helped it maintain economic and strategic importance for centuries.

The area developed particularly during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, when mining activities turned it into an important production center. Silver ore was processed and used in coin production, strengthening the settlement’s role in the Ottoman economy.

Turkish, Greek and Armenian communities lived in the neighborhood. Mosques, churches, baths, bridges and schools from different periods reflect its multicultural past. Now designated as an urban and natural conservation area, Süleymaniye preserves the region’s historical architectural character.

The Santa Ruins, located within Dumanlı village, are another important heritage site. Once a mining settlement, Santa developed into a center of religious, commercial and cultural life. It consists of seven neighborhoods — Piştoflu, Binatlı, İşhanlı, Terzili, Çakallı, Zurnacılı and Sincanlı-Kozlu — with more than 300 houses.

Its stone houses, churches and other historic structures reflect the area’s distinctive architectural character. Largely abandoned following the 1923 population exchange between Greece and Türkiye, the settlement is now protected as an archaeological and natural conservation area.

History, nature and Republican heritage in Trabzon

The final destination on the route, Trabzon, combines historic buildings with natural attractions and traditional settlements.

A cable car connecting the Beşikdüzü coastline to the summit of Beşikdağı offers panoramic views of the Black Sea. The approximately three-kilometer line takes visitors to a station at an altitude of 530 meters, overlooking the sea and the green mountains of the Eastern Black Sea region.

Atatürk Mansion, situated on a pine-covered hill in Trabzon’s Soğuksu neighborhood, is another important stop. Built in the late 19th century with influences from European architectural styles, it hosted Mustafa Kemal Atatürk during his visits to the city.

The mansion gained historical significance during Atatürk’s 1937 visit, when he announced his decision to donate his personal assets to the Turkish nation. Its period furniture, decoration and gardens preserve traces of the early Republican era.

Furtuna Mansion in the Araklı district showcases traditional Eastern Black Sea residential architecture. Its stone and wooden elements offer visitors a glimpse into the region’s local building traditions and complete the route’s exploration of the area’s cultural heritage.