Paul McCartney joins billionaire club with $1.4B fortune

LONDON

Former Beatle Paul McCartney is the world’s third-richest musician, behind rapper Jay-Z and pop superstar Taylor Swift, according to Forbes.

British music legend Paul McCartney has officially joined the billionaire club, with an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Forbes. The 84-year-old former Beatles member ranks as the world’s third-richest musician, behind rapper Jay-Z, whose fortune stands at $2.8 billion, and pop superstar Taylor Swift, with $2 billion.



Much of McCartney’s wealth comes from MPL Communications, the music publishing company he founded in 1969 toward the end of the Beatles’ career. The company manages his own music catalog and owns the publishing rights to thousands of songs by other artists, including rock and roll pioneer Buddy Holly, as well as Broadway musical scores and popular Christmas standards.



MPL is estimated to be worth at least $250 million and generates tens of millions of dollars annually. Its catalog includes songs such as “Blue Suede Shoes” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” as well as music from the musical “Grease.”



McCartney also receives 25 percent of the earnings of Apple Corps, the Beatles’ holding company, which generates around $50 million annually from music streaming, vinyl sales and merchandise. In addition, he earns approximately $10 million a year from the band’s songwriting copyrights, which are estimated to be worth $200 million.



His fortune also reflects decades of international touring, property investments and an art collection featuring works by Pablo Picasso and René Magritte. McCartney performed 79 shows on his “Got Back” tour between 2022 and 2025.



The musician remains active in his eighties. He released his latest solo album, “The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” in May and was featured in the documentary “Man on the Run,” directed by Morgan Neville, which explores his life and career following the Beatles’ breakup and the formation of Wings.



McCartney’s rise places him ahead of other major music stars, including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Dr. Dre, who are also among the world’s billionaire musicians.



Speaking about his attitude toward wealth in a 2021 interview, McCartney said he did not believe there was anything wrong with accepting money, adding that financial success could coexist with love, marriage and friendship.