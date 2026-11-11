Beyoğlu Sahne to host Mozart hologram and opera concert

Beyoğlu Sahne to host Mozart hologram and opera concert

ISTANBUL
Beyoğlu Sahne to host Mozart hologram and opera concert

‘Amadeus Mozart Hologram Experience’ brings the life and music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to the stage.

Beyoğlu Sahne, located in the historic Mario Cantoni Building that once served as a bakery, will host two special musical events on Nov. 15, offering audiences a combination of classical music, contemporary stage technology and opera.


The program will feature the “Amadeus Mozart Hologram Experience” at 4:30 p.m., followed by a concert titled “From Opera to Gothics” at 7:30 p.m., performed by soprano Beste Gül Çınar as part of the Candela Concert series.


The afternoon performance will bring the life and music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to the stage through advanced visual technology. Written and directed by Pouya Fayazi, the production uses a special ghost-screen system, employed in only a limited number of productions worldwide, to create a holographic representation of the composer.


A live piano quintet will accompany the performance, which combines light, sound and three-dimensional visuals to trace Mozart’s life, from his birth to his lasting legacy. The production aims to take audiences on a journey from the royal courts of 18th-century Vienna to the digital world of today.


The hologram experience will also be staged on Nov. 29.


In the evening, Çınar will perform under the light of thousands of candles in the building’s historic setting, surrounded by centuries-old stone walls and frescoes.


The “From Opera to Gothics” concert will bring together operatic melodies and the atmospheric sounds of gothic music. Its repertoire includes Lara Fabian’s interpretation of “Caruso” and Sarah
Brightman’s rendition of the aria “Lascia Ch’io Pianga,” offering a musical journey from classical opera to gothic compositions.

 

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