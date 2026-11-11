Historic church on highest peak opens to tourism

BATMAN

With the restoration of the historic Virgin Mary Church now complete, work has also begun on constructing a mosque beside it.

Following a comprehensive restoration, the historic Virgin Mary Church at the summit of Mount Mereto, the highest peak in southeastern Türkiye at an altitude of 2,978 meters, is preparing to welcome tourists.

Under the coordination of the Batman Governor’s Office, efforts are underway to develop nature and religious tourism in the province.

As part of these initiatives, the church at the summit of Mount Mereto was restored with funding from the Provincial Special Administration.

Sason District Governor Furkan Başar told state-run Anadolu Agency that Mount Mereto, standing at 2,978 meters, was effectively the roof of the region.

He said restoration work on the Virgin Mary Church had been completed and that construction of a mosque had also begun next to it on the instructions of Batman Governor Ekrem Canalp.

Başar said the improved security environment under the “Terror-Free Türkiye” process was helping tourism develop in different parts of the country.

“With the Terror-Free Türkiye process, an atmosphere of peace and security has been established throughout our country. As one of its benefits, we are gradually beginning to see the rewards of tourism even at the highest peak in southeastern Türkiye,” he said, inviting visitors to explore Mount Mereto and its natural scenery.

Başar said efforts were being made to promote tourism in Batman throughout the year. Mount Mereto is also expected to become a popular summer destination for people seeking cooler weather.

He added that construction of a ski resort on the mountain was progressing rapidly, with the project expected to boost winter tourism and attract more visitors to Sason.

Road improvements providing access to the summit have also been completed, including approximately 19 kilometers of hot-mix asphalt. Steel safety barriers have been installed along 12 kilometers of the route to protect motorists and passengers.

Rest stops and cafes along the road have been completed, while caravan and tent camping areas and trekking trails have been prepared to accommodate nature and adventure enthusiasts.

Sason expected to become tourism destination

Batman Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Mehmet İhsan Aslanlı said Mount Mereto held particular significance for Armenian Christians.

Historical sources date the Virgin Mary Church at the summit to the fourth or fifth century A.D. The church also underwent restoration twice in earlier periods, he said.

The latest restoration, launched by the governor’s office in 2024, has now been completed, Aslanlı said, adding that the road leading to the summit had also been paved.

“The site is now open to the tourism world. Although no official opening ceremony has been held, we have found that groups from Armenia frequently visit the church,” he said.

Aslanlı added that Sason was expected to become one of the region’s tourism destinations once highland tourism facilities and the ski resort became operational.