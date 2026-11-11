MüzeKart offers access to more than 350 museums

ANKARA

Valid for one full year, the MüzeKart grants holders entry to participating museums and archaeological sites across the country, allowing up to two visits per location.

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Ministry is offering citizens access to more than 350 museums and archaeological sites nationwide for one year for 300 Turkish Liras through its MüzeKart scheme.



According to a statement from the ministry, the initiative was launched to promote museum culture and make the country’s cultural heritage more accessible, allowing visitors to explore historical sites and collections at an affordable price.



The scheme is available to citizens of Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus, enabling cardholders to include hundreds of cultural destinations in their travel plans with a single pass.



The MüzeKart also covers 13 sites operated by the National Palaces Administration and visitor areas managed by the Gallipoli Historical Site Directorate.



Cardholders can enter each participating museum or archaeological site twice during the one-year validity period, allowing them to discover new destinations or revisit places they have already explored.



For foreign visitors, entrance fees include 40 euros for Ephesus Ancient City, including its digital museum, and 38 euros for a combined ticket covering the Troy Museum, Troy Ancient City and Assos Ancient City. Separate tickets for Hierapolis (Pamukkale) and Galata Tower cost 30 euros each, while a combined ticket for the Troy Museum and Troy Ancient City costs 27 euros.



As part of the ministry’s digital transformation initiative, Turkish national identity cards will also be usable as MüzeKart cards.



Under the new system, visitors will be able to pay the MüzeKart fee through the e-Government portal or mobile application and enter museums by scanning their identity cards at the ticket gates, without waiting in line.



Existing MüzeKarts will remain valid until their expiration dates. Once they expire, visitors will be able to use their national identity cards instead. The ministry aims to complete the transition by the end of 2026.



The scheme covers a wide range of destinations, from ancient cities and archaeological museums to palaces and historical sites, bringing Türkiye’s cultural heritage to a broader audience.



Nearly 38 million MüzeKart cards had been issued as of September 2026, according to the ministry. Since its launch in 2008, the initiative has reached a total of 37,979,749 cards.



Turkish citizens under the age of 18 and those aged 65 and above, as well as teachers working at public and private primary and secondary schools affiliated with the Education Ministry, are also entitled to free admission to ministry-operated museums and archaeological sites, subject to relevant identification and eligibility requirements.



Birol İnceciköz, director-general of Cultural Heritage and Museums, said the MuseumPass made it easier for citizens to access the country’s rich cultural heritage while protecting household budgets.



“We want Turkish citizens to experience this wealth firsthand while protecting their budgets and make our museums and archaeological sites part of their lives. With the 300-lira MüzeKart, we offer the opportunity to visit more than 350 museums and archaeological sites throughout the year,” he said.



İnceciköz said the initiative also aimed to encourage young people to learn about Anatolian civilizations and Turkish history by visiting historical sites and seeing cultural artifacts firsthand.