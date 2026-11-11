‘The End of Everything’ wins the 2026 Booker Prize for fiction

LONDON

Harrison poses with the trophy after winning the Booker Prize 2026 during a ceremony in London.

British writer M. John Harrison won the Booker Prize for fiction on Nov. 9 for “The End of Everything,” a satirical dystopian novel whose themes of “catastrophe and apocalypse” chime with our uneasy times.



It’s the first work of science fiction to take the prestigious 50,000 pound ($67,000) literary award, but 81-year-old Harrison said he doesn’t want to be hemmed in by the sci-fi label.



He said Booker recognition after six decades as an author shows that the era of “genres as fences and boxes, pigeonholes, is over.”



“I think this book shows, and the prize now shows, that it is very possible to write a book that mixes not just two genres, but three or four,” Harrison told reporters at a post-ceremony news conference.



Harrison beat five other finalists including previous winners Douglas Stuart and Marlon James, who had been the oddsmakers’ favorites, and Pulitzer Prize laureate Elizabeth Strout.



“The End of Everything” is set on England’s Channel coast in the near future, after an unspecified calamity has shattered society and brought an influx of enigmatic alien entities to Britain. It centers on a beachcomber who lives with his gun-toting aunt and discovers a puzzling, shape-shifting artifact on the shore.



Asked what he wanted to convey to readers, Harrison said: “It’s a grim world, and it’ll keep on being grim. And it’s weird. But at the end of things there may be some kind of — I wouldn’t say hope, or closure, but there might be some kind of relief.”



Critics have praised the book’s dark humor, though some have been confused by its elusive narrative.



Historian Mary Beard, who chaired the judging panel, said the book is “the politics of now seen through the lens of the future,” and about a society “undergoing a catastrophe that they don’t really understand.”



“What he does is to say, when the catastrophe comes, you won’t know what’s happening,” Beard said. “And there are bits where you, the reader, are with the characters in not fully understanding. Now, I think that’s fantastically exciting.”



Harrison spent years working for the speculative fiction magazine New Worlds, and he won the Arthur C. Clarke science fiction award for a previous novel, “Nova Swing.” Although borders between publishing genres are increasingly blurred, it’s still rare for a work of sci-fi to win a major literary prize.