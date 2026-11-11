Russell Brand jailed for 10 years for rape, sexual assaults

Russell Brand jailed for 10 years for rape, sexual assaults

LONDON
Russell Brand jailed for 10 years for rape, sexual assaults

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for sexual offences after a judge criticized his arrogance and contempt for victims. (AFP Photo)

British comedian and former television star Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Nov. 9 for a series of sexual offences, including rape, after a judge said his celebrity status had protected him for years.


Brand, 51, showed no emotion as Judge Joel Bennathan delivered the sentence at London’s Southwark Crown Court, describing his conduct as marked by “staggering arrogance” and contempt for his victims, who had suffered significant and lasting harm.


The judge praised the courage of the women who came forward, telling Brand that he had acted “how you liked and when you liked, unhindered by the rules by which decent people live.”


Brand’s wife, Laura Gallacher, with whom he has three children, appeared visibly distressed in the public gallery as the sentence was announced. As he was led to the cells, Brand told her: “We’ll be OK.”


A jury convicted Brand last week of one count of rape and three sexual assaults involving four women between 2004 and 2009. He was acquitted of two other rape allegations and one count of attempted indecent assault.


During the sentencing hearing, two victims described the lasting effects of the offences. One woman, who was assaulted in a London bar in 2004, said she had been left traumatized and recalled how Brand’s behaviour towards women had been celebrated in the media as a joke.


Another woman, who was 21 when Brand raped her in 2009 after they met at one of his shows, said his fame, wealth and influence had made her feel powerless. She added that the consequences had affected almost every aspect of her life.


Brand, who has denied the charges, previously admitted being “extremely promiscuous” and using his celebrity status to facilitate sexual access. He held prayer beads and made the sign of the cross as one victim read her statement in court from behind a screen.


The case has also raised questions about the British media organizations that employed Brand during the height of his fame in the 2000s. He worked for Channel 4, MTV and BBC Radio 2, where his provocative persona and frequent references to sex made him a prominent figure in British entertainment.

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