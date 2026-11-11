Jessica Chastain says she may be done singing on screen

Jessica Chastain says she may be done singing on screen

NEW YORK
Jessica Chastain says she may be done singing on screen

Chastain appears reluctant to take on another singing role.

Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain has said she is probably done singing on screen, despite making an exception for her upcoming Netflix film “Heartland.”


The 49-year-old actress told People at a special screening of the film on Nov. 5 that she had previously decided not to sing in another role after portraying country singer Tammy Wynette in the miniseries “George & Tammy.”


However, the script for “Heartland” changed her mind.


“Shauna Feste changed me,” Chastain said, praising the film’s writer and director for creating the character of Misty Jones.


In the thriller, Chastain plays a former country music star who comes out of 20 years of seclusion to search for her missing niece, a rising musician who disappears in Nashville. Her search leads her into the darker side of the music industry and forces her to confront her past.


Chastain also performs a duet with country singer Jennifer Nettles in the film, crediting her co-star with helping her gain confidence.


“S She was really supportive and helped me build my confidence, but nobody sounds like Jennifer Nettles,” she said.


The actress said she prepared for the role by practicing the songs and piano before filming began in Nashville and Atlanta.


Despite the experience, Chastain does not appear eager to take on another singing role.


“Heartland, will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 13.

 

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