Two dead, several injured after New York building collapses

NEW YORK

First responders tend to a collapsed building in Brooklyn in New York on November 11, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Two people were killed on Nov. 11 and at least 17 others injured, including children, after a three-story building collapsed near a construction site in New York, city authorities said.



Images from the scene showed firefighters sifting through a pile of rubble in front of what appeared to be a residential property with its walls torn down, exposing a bedroom and a clothing wardrobe.



The building fell into a neighboring excavation site, trapping several people who firefighters worked to free over several hours using drones, search dogs and chainsaws.



“We do not know how many people are still in the collapse zone, and this will be a prolonged operation,” FDNY Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore told reporters at the scene in Flatbush, Brooklyn late on Nov. 11.



She said two people had died, without disclosing their ages, and said 17 others were hurt, including seven children. Four people were critically injured.



New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani praised the emergency services for their work, saying the site involved “precarious wreckage to navigate and dangerous voids beneath the surface.”



The city’s Department of Buildings said its inspectors were on the scene “assisting with recovery operations and conducting structural stability inspections of nearby buildings.”



Ahmed Tigani, commissioner of the department, said construction workers were performing excavation at the time of the collapse.