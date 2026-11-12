Erdoğan discusses US-Iran peace talks with Pezeshkian

ANTALYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya, on Nov. 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has held a key meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, to discuss recent efforts to end the war between Washington and Tehran and reiterate Ankara’s continued engagement with the parties to this end.

Erdoğan and Pezeshkian met on the sidelines of the COP31 leaders’ summit in Antalya on Nov. 12, Türkiye’s Communication Directorate said in a written statement.

The call addressed bilateral ties between the neighbors as well as regional and global matters.

Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye hopes that the conflict between Iran and the U.S. will come to an end as soon as possible and that lasting peace will be achieved. He also noted the common ground for compromise must be strengthened and diplomacy must be given a chance so that a period of stability can begin.

According to the statement, Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of establishing a negotiating table without further delay and reiterated that Türkiye will continue to support peace-oriented efforts together with the regional countries.

His meeting comes amid intensified efforts to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran following the midterm elections in the U.S.

As part of Ankara’s mediation efforts, Erdoğan held three telephone conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump in the past two weeks during which he conveyed the Turkish concerns over the resumption of the war in the region.

Likewise, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also held conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi in the recent days to explore ways to narrow the differences between Washington and Tehran.

These efforts will also be raised during Erdoğan’s meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul on Nov. 13, as Doha is playing a crucial role in mediating between the two warring sides.

Erdoğan meets other visiting leaders



Running a busy schedule in Antalya due to COP31 summit, Erdoğan is also holding bilateral meetings with a number of participants.

He met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye and Australia should better use their potential in terms of boosting trade and pointed out the need for more bilateral cooperation.

As part of bilateral engagements, he also met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Erdoğan underscored the importance of the continued normalization between the two countries through symbolic yet significant steps.

He also reiterated that Türkiye is supporting the ongoing normalization track between Armenia and Azerbaijan.