CSTO strips Armenia of voting rights: Kremlin

MOSCOW

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has decided to strip Armenia of its voting rights and its right to appoint representatives to key positions within the bloc, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking to Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev of Life on Nov. 11, Peskov said the decision was made during the CSTO summit in accordance with the organization’s charter, citing Armenia’s failure to fulfill its obligations for several years.

“Given that Armenia has failed to fulfill its obligations for several years, and in accordance with the organization’s charter, it was proposed, and subsequently decided, to strip Armenia of its voting rights, as well as its right to appoint representatives to key positions within the CSTO,” he said.

CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said the summit did not discuss expelling Armenia from the bloc.

“Once Armenia decides to settle its outstanding membership dues, it can be fully reinstated — both in terms of sending its personnel and participating in the organization’s activities. The decision rests with the Armenian leadership,” Russia’s state-run TASS news agency quoted Masadykov as saying.

He also noted Armenia’s “very positive and constructive contribution” to the CSTO over the years.