Vance weighs direct talks with Iranian security official

WASHINGTON, DC

U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attend a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on National Veterans Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026. (AP Photo)

U.S. Vice President JD Vance is considering holding face-to-face talks with a senior Iranian security official as Washington seeks a way out of the war with Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Nov. 11, citing U.S. and Middle Eastern officials.

President Donald Trump has recently signaled to aides and foreign counterparts that he is open to Vance taking the lead in renewed negotiations with Tehran, giving the vice president authority to pursue diplomatic efforts, according to the report.

Discussions about a possible meeting remain at an early stage, with no date set. However, Washington and Tehran are communicating through mediators and regional allies about the next steps, according to the report.

The Journal reported that Vance sent a letter in October to Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei, the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, requesting a meeting.

The move carries significant political risks for Vance, who could become the public face of negotiations if they fail to secure an agreement, the report said.

A successful outcome, however, could strengthen his standing as the official who helped bring an end to an unpopular conflict.

The report also said Trump had privately questioned the June framework agreement negotiated with Vance’s involvement, reportedly arguing that it gave Iran time to recover and generate oil revenues before a U.S. naval blockade was imposed.

A White House official rejected claims that Trump had second thoughts about the agreement, saying negotiators had acted in good faith.

Vance has also publicly linked the war to Republicans’ poor performance in last weeks’ midterm elections, noting growing political pressure on the administration to find a way to end the conflict.

The U.S. and Israel launched a military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

A ceasefire followed in April, and Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement in June aimed at reaching a peace agreement. Negotiations have yet to produce a final settlement.