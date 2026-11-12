Israel faces security tensions amid post-election uncertainty

TEL AVIV

Israel is facing mounting security concerns amid a post-election political transition, with opposition figures warning against potential military escalation with Iran and accusing caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of withholding critical security information from Gadi Eisenkot, who has been tasked with forming the next government.

In a letter to Netanyahu, Eisenkot urged the outgoing government to refrain from mobilizing security forces unless an immediate threat required action, stressing that the caretaker administration no longer enjoyed the confidence of parliament.

“You currently head a transitional government that no longer enjoys the confidence of the Knesset; only 46 lawmakers still support your continuation as prime minister,” Eisenkot wrote.

He also complained that his request for an operational security briefing was rejected, questioning why the government was withholding information that would normally be shared with the lawmaker tasked with forming the next administration.

Netanyahu’s office dismissed the letter as “an irresponsible move and an overt attempt to politicize security issues.”

The dispute came as Israel’s security cabinet is expected to convene on Nov. 15 for the first time since Oct. 5. According to public broadcaster KAN, the cabinet was instructed earlier this week to step up military preparations for a possible new confrontation with Iran.

The developments have fueled opposition concerns that Netanyahu could order a strike on Iran to trigger a state of emergency and strengthen his position during coalition negotiations.

Such a scenario could potentially pave the way for a national unity government involving both Netanyahu and Eisenkot, who opposes the arrangement.

Netanyahu himself raised the prospect of such a government on Nov. 11, telling reporters in the Knesset that a unity administration was possible because “the people know how to unite in times of hardship.”

In an analysis published in Haaretz, columnist Amos Harel argued that Netanyahu was struggling to retain power and could view renewed hostilities with Iran as a way out of his political predicament.

Harel also said Eisenkot’s letter was intended partly to publicly support Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir.

In the weeks leading up to the election, Zamir and several generals had reportedly opposed Netanyahu’s efforts to persuade U.S. President Donald Trump to join a joint military operation against Iran or to provoke Tehran into resuming hostilities, according to the analysis.

Although Israeli law does not impose specific restrictions on a caretaker government launching military operations, any such action would require approval from the security cabinet, which is chaired by Netanyahu and comprises ministers from his administration.

Israel has fought two wars against Iran since June 2025, with Tehran responding through ballistic missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Washington and Tel Aviv accuse Iran of pursuing nuclear and missile programs that threaten Israel and U.S.-allied countries in the region. Tehran maintains that its nuclear program is peaceful and denies seeking nuclear weapons.