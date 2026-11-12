Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital kills 6 people

GAZA CITY

4 of 5 | Medical staff inspect damage to Nasser Hospital after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo)

An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people, including a general surgeon, and wounded at least 28 more, Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Nov. 12.

The strike was carried out early on Nov. 12, according to the Israeli military, which said it struck a Hamas commander and other militants, without providing evidence.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the strike hit the hospital’s surgical wing and that a doctor, Rizk Abu Shaira, was among the dead.

Inside the building, parts of several floors were either severely damaged or destroyed. Debris was scattered across hospital beds and equipment, and rebar dangled from the ceiling where the munition had penetrated.

British surgeon Goher Rahbour, who is volunteering at Nasser Hospital, said that the strike occurred just after midnight and shook the whole building.

Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis is one of the few functioning medical facilities left in Gaza, whose healthcare infrastructure has been decimated by a yearslong war.