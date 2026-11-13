Erdoğan and Qatari emir meet to discuss defense, tech cooperation

ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Istanbul on Nov. 13 to discuss defense industry cooperation, technology, new investments and the implementation of a recent defense pact.

The meeting took place at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Office following Erdoğan’s participation in the COP 31 summit’s leaders session in Antalya. It also marked the 12th meeting of the High Strategic Committee between Türkiye and Qatar, which oversees cooperation between the two countries across political, economic and strategic fields.

Qatari ministers have also arrived in Istanbul ahead of the talks, which were expected to bring together senior officials from both sides to review existing cooperation and discuss new agreements.

One of the main issues on the agenda was set be the Badr pact, signed on Oct. 21 by the defense ministries of Türkiye, Qatar, Indonesia and Pakistan.

The agreement is seen as an important framework for advancing defense industry cooperation among the four countries. The leaders were expected to discuss its implementation, potential follow-up agreements and the role Türkiye and Qatar will play in the next stage of the process.

The talks were also to cover possible cooperation in artificial intelligence, technology and other sectors, with the two sides expected to discuss initial steps toward agreements in these areas.

Beyond defense and technology, Erdoğan and Al Thani were expected to review the longstanding economic ties between Türkiye and Qatar, including bilateral trade and opportunities for new investments.

The 12th session of the High Strategic Committee would provide a further opportunity for the two countries to assess their existing agreements and identify areas where cooperation can be expanded. Türkiye and Qatar have developed close relations over the years, supported by a series of agreements, trade ties and joint initiatives.

The Badr memorandum was expected to feature prominently in these discussions because of its recent signing and its potential implications for regional defense cooperation. The agreement brings together four countries through a framework established by their defense ministries, with further arrangements expected to be discussed as implementation moves forward.

Following the leaders’ bilateral meeting, officials were expected to hold talks at the delegation level. A joint news conference and a signing ceremony were also set.

Erdoğan hosted the leaders’ session of the COP31, in Antalya earlier this week. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Qatari emir were among the participants welcomed by the president at the summit.