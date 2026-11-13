Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

ANKARA
Türkiye condemns Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Türkiye on Nov. 13 condemned an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza that killed six people, including a child and a doctor, describing the attack as a grave violation of international law.

“We strongly condemn Israel’s attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, which claimed the lives of numerous Palestinians, including dedicated medical personnel,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The ministry said the strike constituted a serious breach of international humanitarian law, accusing Israel of undermining efforts to secure peace in the Palestinian territory.

“Israel, which has martyred more than 1,600 Palestinians despite the ceasefire in Gaza and rejected all international efforts aimed at implementing the Gaza Peace Plan, has once again demonstrated that it does not seek peace,” the statement said.

It called on the international community to take necessary steps to protect Palestinians and establish peace and stability.

The strike hit the second floor of the Al-Yasin building at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, killing six people and injuring at least 30 others, Gaza’s Civil Defense said.

Israeli Army Radio described the attack as an “assassination operation” but provided no further details. Israeli media reported that the target was Muhammad Abu Ismail, a Hamas commander.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have killed over 1,600 Palestinians and wounded nearly 5,900, according to Gaza health authorities.

Since October 2023, more than 74,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, the authorities say.

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