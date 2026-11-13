Erdoğan says economy must not come at environment’s expense

ANTALYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged businesses to take greater responsibility for tackling climate change on Nov. 12, warning that sacrificing the environment for the economy would leave future generations to bear the cost.

“If we repeat the same mistakes today and sacrifice ecology for the economy, our children will pay the price,” he said.

Addressing the COP31 Business Forum in Antalya, Erdoğan said governments could not tackle the climate crisis alone and called for private investment to turn commitments into results.

He said Türkiye had signed 10 agreements worth $5.1 billion with four development banks earlier that day.

The financing would support farmers, exporters, small and medium-sized enterprises, and development projects.

Financing alone would not be enough, he said, urging businesses to make new investments and pledging government support through industrial policy, the HIT-30 investment program and Türk Eximbank.

Erdoğan said Türkiye had updated its Green Deal Action Plan for 2026–2030, aiming to strengthen industrial competitiveness while pursuing its 2053 net-zero emissions target.

The country would continue supporting wind, solar and hydropower investments and expand nuclear power, he said.

Increasing electricity use was another priority, with a target of at least 50 percent growth over the next decade.

He acknowledged that rising energy prices were affecting Türkiye but said the government remained committed to growth, development and investment.

Erdoğan also urged developed countries to take greater responsibility for emissions cuts and climate finance, citing their historical use of the global carbon budget.

Developing countries’ right to development must be protected, he said, with stronger support for communities most affected by climate change.

Türkiye aimed to make progress in 10 priority areas with support from Australia, which leads the COP31 negotiations, he added.

On the summit’s sidelines, Erdoğan met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and called for negotiations without further delay to end hostilities between Iran and the United States, according to the Communications Directorate.

He said Türkiye would continue supporting peace efforts alongside other countries in the region.

In a separate written statement on the leaders’ summit, Erdoğan urged countries to sustain their work under the Paris Agreement and keep its 1.5-degree Celsius warming goal within reach.