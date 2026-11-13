Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment

Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment

ANTALYA
Kurum urges firms to seek bigger share of clean energy investment

 

COP31 President Murat Kurum urged Turkish businesses on Nov. 12 to secure a larger share of the $2.2 trillion expected to be invested in clean energy worldwide this year.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) in Antalya, the environment, urbanization and climate change minister said Türkiye wanted to attract investment and help its companies develop technologies for export.

Citing International Energy Agency estimates, Kurum said global energy investment was expected to reach $3.4 trillion in 2026.

About $2.2 trillion would go to renewables, power grids, storage, energy efficiency, electrification and other clean energy projects.

He said the COP31 presidency’s Climate Implementation Bridge initiative aimed to turn countries’ priorities into investable projects by connecting them with finance and technology.

Businesses would play a central role through their investment, production capacity and expertise.

Kurum reiterated the action agenda’s goal of raising electricity’s share of global final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035. He also called for circular material use in production and manufacturing to reach at least 15 percent.

“If these targets remain on paper, they will be nothing more than numbers,” he said.

Putting them into practice in factories, supply chains and buildings would bring real change, he added.

The agenda covers 10 priority areas, including clean energy, green industry, waste reduction, resilient cities and food security. Kurum said these would directly affect businesses’ production and investment decisions.

He said the presidency wanted the conference to produce decisions that would be implemented, describing it as an “implementation COP.”

Kurum also said the conference had received 100,000 registrations in two days, with strong interest from negotiators and participants in side events.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

    Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

  2. İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

    İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

  3. New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

    New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

  4. Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

    Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

  5. Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery

    Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery
Recommended
Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks
Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance

Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance
Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions
Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras
German wholesale price growth slows last month

German wholesale price growth slows last month
French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October

French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October
Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent

Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent
WORLD Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

European Union leaders agreed on a joint team for Ukraine peace talks on Nov. 13, but Russia said it had not yet agreed to European participation in the U.S.-mediated negotiations.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye aims to begin the initial startup of its first nuclear reactor at Akkuyu within weeks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the COP31 climate summit on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye will carry a five-match losing streak into its UEFA Nations League clash against France on Nov. 15, following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium that marked head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut.
﻿