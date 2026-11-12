World Bank chief sees AI opportunity for Türkiye’s small firms

Erim Eriz – ANTALYA

World Bank Group President Ajay Banga spoke at COP31 in Antalya on Nov. 12, 2026. (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s adoption of technology offers opportunities for small businesses and young entrepreneurs, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga said at COP31 in Antalya on Nov. 12.

Speaking at the Business and Investment Summit, Banga said artificial intelligence and digital tools allowed businesses to be set up with fewer people, but entrepreneurs still needed skills and venture capital.

“To me, the important thing about Türkiye was the level of absorption of technology in day-to-day life,” he said.

He also identified logistics and transportation as areas of opportunity for Türkiye.

BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres Vila said Türkiye could benefit from using AI even without developing the most advanced technology itself.

“The opportunity is in deploying the technology and using it for productivity,” he said.

He warned, however, that AI’s growing electricity needs were putting pressure on power systems.

He called for more generation, stronger grids and storage, adding that AI could also help manage electricity supply and demand.

Banga also stressed the importance of local action in his closing remarks, noting the presence of London’s mayor.

At the summit’s opening, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Türkiye viewed climate policy alongside economic development, energy security and industrial competitiveness.

He said reducing fossil fuel imports would narrow the current account deficit and strengthen macroeconomic stability, and stressed the need to include small and medium-sized enterprises in the green transition.

COP31 President Murat Kurum said the Climate Implementation Bridge aimed to turn countries’ climate priorities into investable projects by bringing together finance, technology and project developers.

He said Türkiye wanted its businesses to secure a greater share of investment in the transition.