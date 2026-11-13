US, Ukraine say Europe to join Russia talks

DUBLIN

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. envoys - President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner (unseen) and businessman Steve Witkoff (R), address members of the media after their meeting at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, west of Dublin on Nov. 12, 2026. . (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. en-voy Jared Kushner have said Europe will join the next round of talks with Russia, as Vladimir Putin has indi-cated Moscow will not compromise on its hardline demands to end almost five years of war.



In a packed day of shuttle diplomacy following negotia-tions in Abu Dhabi, Kushner and fellow envoy Steve Witkoff held over four hours of talks with Putin in the Kremlin on Nov. 12 before jetting to debrief Zelensky in Dublin.



As they spoke to journalists on the tarmac of a military airbase in Ireland, the main piece of progress touted by the Ukrainian leader and U.S. President Donald Trump’s representative was that European negotiators would be at the table for future talks.



Zelensky said Europeans will take part rather than re-main “separately” on the sidelines as they were in Abu Dhabi, insisting: “They will have a voice.”



Kushner later reiterated the sentiment in a post on X, writing: “both sides have now agreed to expand the next round of negotiations to include our European partners.”



“Significant differences remain, but we are encouraged by the progress made,” he posted, adding the schedule and details on the negotiating track would be released “shortly.”



An EU official told AFP representatives of five Europe-an capitals as well as the European Commission also met the US envoys, and that a new multilateral meet-ing “will be fixed soon.”



The Kremlin did not confirm Putin had agreed to in-clude Europe in future talks, which Kiev and its allies have long been seeking.



Instead, the Russian leader had earlier told the U.S. duo he would not water down demands to control parts of Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed and ruled out agreeing to foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine, a deployment he said would be a “continua-tion of war.”



Putin’s comments appeared to douse hopes a peace deal could be getting nearer.



As the United States has pushed for Europe to be al-lowed at the table, Moscow has sought to reframe talks as part of a wider discussion about European se-curity.



Kiev and European leaders have insisted there is no need to rewrite the arrangements underpinning the continent’s security, and said Russia must first stop hostilities.



Usually held behind closed doors, the Kremlin chose to televise a lengthy opening exchange between Putin and the U.S. envoys.



The Russian leader rejected talk of a possible territorial settlement involving “grey,” or demilitarized, zones be-tween Ukrainian and Russian positions.



“For us, there is only one line of demarcation: The state border. Because then it will be clear and obvious: Here are we, and here are you,” he said.



Putin also repeated his long-standing objection to any foreign troops being deployed to Ukraine as a post-war peacekeeping force, saying Moscow would see any such deployment a “legitimate target.”