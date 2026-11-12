Iraq orders oil-smuggling probe in armed group bastion

BAGHDAD

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi attends a press conference. (AP File Photo)

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali AlZaidi ordered an investigation into allegations of oil smuggling involving an Iranbacked armed group, state media reported on Nov. 11, as tension between the faction and the government grows.

The state news agency INA said that Zaidi “ordered the formation of a committee to investigate information of oil-derivatives smuggling in the Jurf Al-Nasr area,” also known as Jurf Al-Sakher, a stronghold of the Kataeb Hezbollah group south of Baghdad.

Parliament Speaker Haibat Al-Halbussi separately called for a parliamentary committee to look into the matter.

Tensions have mounted between Zaidi and Kataeb Hezbollah since the new prime minister, who came to power this year with U.S. blessing, vowed to ensure that armed factions hand over their weapons to the state.