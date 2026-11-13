Turkish first lady urges everyday action to cut waste

ANTALYA

First lady Emine Erdoğan called for greater use of traditional knowledge and everyday practices to reduce waste and tackle climate change at the COP31 summit in Antalya.

Erdoğan, who chairs the U.N. Advisory Board on Zero Waste, addressed a leaders’ roundtable on zero waste, circularity and methane on Nov. 11.

“Talking about zero waste is, in fact, talking about life,” she said.

She cited produce discarded for its appearance and fruit left unused in refrigerators as examples of seemingly minor decisions that carry substantial environmental costs when repeated by millions of people.

Erdoğan said methane was responsible for nearly a third of global warming to date, with human activities accounting for about 60 percent of methane emissions.

She argued that changing behavior required more than technical language and emissions statistics.

Respect for food and a sense of responsibility toward nature were essential to reducing waste, she said.

Using leftovers, preserving seasonal produce, repairing broken objects and mending clothes were established practices in Anatolian culture, Erdoğan said.

Such knowledge should be preserved and made an effective part of efforts to address resource waste, pollution and climate change.

International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol moderated the roundtable. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres thanked Erdoğan for her leadership of the Zero Waste movement and for drawing attention to methane at the summit.

In separate meetings on Nov. 12, Erdoğan met U.N. Development Programme Administrator Alexander De Croo and International Organization for Migration Director-General Amy Pope.

She said her talks with Pope focused on Gaza, including international cooperation to protect displaced Palestinians and ensure access to humanitarian aid.

Erdoğan also opened the Zero Waste Museum at the conference venue alongside spouses of visiting leaders. Its displays cover waste prevention, recycling, reuse and the protection of natural resources.