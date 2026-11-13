CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

ANTALYA
CIF names first countries for climate adaptation funding

Tariye Gbadegesin, Chair of the CIF Executive Board, delivered a speech at an event held in the Blue Zone at COP31. (AA photo)

 

The Climate Investment Funds (CIF) named five countries and a regional initiative as the first participants in its ARISE climate adaptation program at COP31 in Antalya on Nov. 12.

Bangladesh, Haiti, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco and Sierra Leone will prepare investment plans seeking up to $30 million each.

A joint initiative for Mozambique and Malawi can seek up to $40 million.

The first phase is backed by contributions from Germany, Ireland and Spain.

CIF Chief Executive Officer Tariye Gbadegesin said 40 percent of the program’s funding would be allocated to the private sector, with investments implemented in partnership with six multilateral development banks.

“Seventy countries applied. Even the top 25 applications alone represent a portfolio of projects worth $700 million that are ready for urgent investment,” she said.

Planned investments in Bangladesh will focus on coastal infrastructure and agriculture, while projects in Haiti and Sierra Leone will prioritize coastal protection and mangrove restoration.

Kyrgyzstan’s plans will address climate risks in water management and agriculture.

Morocco will focus on water security, desalination powered by renewable energy and wastewater reuse.

The Mozambique-Malawi initiative aims to protect economically important areas from floods, droughts and cyclones while attracting private investment.

climate investment funds,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

    Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

  2. İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

    İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

  3. New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

    New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

  4. Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

    Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

  5. Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery

    Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery
Recommended
Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks
Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance

Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance
Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions
Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras
German wholesale price growth slows last month

German wholesale price growth slows last month
French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October

French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October
Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent

Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent
WORLD Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

European Union leaders agreed on a joint team for Ukraine peace talks on Nov. 13, but Russia said it had not yet agreed to European participation in the U.S.-mediated negotiations.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye aims to begin the initial startup of its first nuclear reactor at Akkuyu within weeks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the COP31 climate summit on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye will carry a five-match losing streak into its UEFA Nations League clash against France on Nov. 15, following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium that marked head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut.
﻿