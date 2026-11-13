Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures

Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures

STUTTGART
Mercedes to halt German investments, mulling plant closures


Struggling German carmaker Mercedes-Benz announced on Nov. 12 it will halt all investment in Germany and is mulling plant closures, underlining the woes facing the country's automotive sector.

Like its German peers, Mercedes has been battered by Chinese competition and high costs, and last month became the third big German carmaker to cut its outlook for the year.

Its management has been locked in talks with staff representatives to find ways to reduce costs but, with little sign negotiations were making progress, the manufacturer signalled a harder line.

"The executive board has jointly decided to halt all further investments in German sites," said board member Michael Schiebe in an interview posted on the company's intranet and sent to AFP.

Management was unable to see any way forward on finding a deal with unions "despite numerous intensive discussions," he said.

"We are now forced to carefully examine which German sites we would have to close if we cannot achieve a change in the cost structure."

Schiebe stressed however that management still hoped for a breakthrough in talks.

 

halts, operations,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara
LATEST NEWS

  1. Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

    Soldiers killed in helicopter crash honored in Ankara

  2. İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

    İzmir’s historic Elhamra Stage marks century at heart of arts scene

  3. New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

    New Kütahya museum showcases rich archaeological, cultural heritage

  4. Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

    Asador Etxebarri claims culinary crown

  5. Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery

    Türkiye performs its first remote cancer surgery
Recommended
Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks
Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance

Trade minister urges cooperation on critical minerals, green finance
Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions

Türkiye seeks industrial growth with lower emissions
Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras

Fund repayments reach 161 billion liras
German wholesale price growth slows last month

German wholesale price growth slows last month
French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October

French inflation rises to 3.4 percent in October
Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent

Türkiye’s year-end inflation expectations edge up to 30 percent
WORLD Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

Europe seeks role in Ukraine talks as Moscow holds back

European Union leaders agreed on a joint team for Ukraine peace talks on Nov. 13, but Russia said it had not yet agreed to European participation in the U.S.-mediated negotiations.
ECONOMY Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye targets initial Akkuyu reactor startup within weeks

Türkiye aims to begin the initial startup of its first nuclear reactor at Akkuyu within weeks, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said at the COP31 climate summit on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye’s loses again ahead of tough France test

Türkiye will carry a five-match losing streak into its UEFA Nations League clash against France on Nov. 15, following a 2-1 defeat to Belgium that marked head coach Sergen Yalçın’s debut.
﻿