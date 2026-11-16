Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid diplomatic breakdown

Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid diplomatic breakdown

WASHINGTON, DC
Third US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East amid diplomatic breakdown

USS Theodore Roosevelt

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt will join two other U.S. aircraft carriers in the Middle East within the next day, bringing the total American carrier presence in the region to three, The New York Times reported on Nov. 15, citing a U.S. military official.

The deployment came as Iran launched a drone attack against Bahrain on Nov. 15 for the second time in three days, ending a roughly two-month lull in hostilities while peace negotiations with Washington remain stalled.

The Nov. 15 strike followed a Nov. 13 incident in which US forces intercepted two Iranian drones headed toward the Gulf nation.

The renewed exchanges come amid a broader diplomatic breakdown and a U.S. military buildup in the region, part of the ongoing Iran war that began with coordinated US-Israeli strikes in late February.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently removed Vice President JD Vance from peace talks and declared on social media that Washington no longer needs an agreement with Tehran.

Despite the carrier deployment, the U.S. military recently denied an Israeli media report alleging it is preparing for a possible resumption of operations against Iran, dismissing claims of regional force posture changes as “pure speculation.”

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Nov. 16 that Iran remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions, but the U.S. has chosen a different path marked by aggression and economic pressure.

Addressing the 30th meeting of foreign ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Islamabad, Pakistan, Araghchi said Tehran had maintained its commitment to diplomatic engagement over the past two years, according to a transcript of his speech released by Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

“Unfortunately, the United States chose a completely different path,” he said, accusing Washington of aggression, threats, targeted assassinations, economic pressure and a blockade in violation of international law and the U.N. Charter.

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