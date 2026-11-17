Trump to discuss nuclear arms, wars with Putin and Xi

WASHINGTON

Russian artist Alexey Sergienko unveils his new painting named ‘Shenzhen, 26' depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s President Xi Jinping dedicated to their upcoming meeting in Shenzhen during the painting presentation in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would discuss nuclear disarmament and the wars in Ukraine and Iran with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their first three-way summit in Shenzhen on Nov. 19.

Beijing confirmed the meeting on Nov. 16, as the Kremlin said diplomats were working on a possible joint statement and arranging separate talks between Putin and Trump.

The gathering will take place alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Speaking before leaving Washington for the Philippines and China on Nov. 16, Trump said nuclear weapons would be on the agenda but acknowledged the difficulty of securing an agreement.

“Tough subject, because it’s very hard for any of us to say we’ll get rid of our nukes, right?” he said.

Trump also said the leaders would discuss Iran, Ukraine, economics and trade.

His inclusion of Ukraine differed from the approach outlined by U.S. officials on Nov. 13.

They had said negotiations over the war were proceeding separately between Washington, Moscow and Kiev, and that China was not part of that process.

The officials also cautioned against expecting a nuclear agreement in Shenzhen, describing the summit as an opening conversation on arms control.

The talks come after the New START treaty, which limited deployed U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, expired in February.

Washington has sought a broader arms control arrangement that would include China.

In Moscow, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said the three-way meeting would be the main event of Putin’s Nov. 18–19 visit to China.

“The significance and symbolism of this meeting can hardly be overestimated,” he said.

Ushakov said the talks were expected to take place at the Chinese leader’s state residence.

Diplomats were negotiating a joint communiqué, but the leaders would each give their own assessment if they failed to agree on a text.

Preparations were also underway for a separate Putin–Trump meeting, with the time and venue still being coordinated, he said.

The proposed talks would cover the war in Ukraine and Russian and U.S. proposals for ending it.

U.S. officials had said on Nov. 13 that no separate one-on-one meeting was planned.

Putin is scheduled to meet Xi on Nov. 18 to discuss Ukraine, Moscow’s recent contacts with Washington and economic cooperation, according to Ushakov.

The preparations follow Putin’s Nov. 12 meeting in Moscow with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, after a round of U.S.-Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

Trump said he believed Putin was softening his position and wanted the war to end.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, however, warned in October against the three leaders using a summit to redistribute global influence.

China has outlined the agenda in broader terms. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the leaders would discuss safeguarding world peace and maintaining strategic stability between major powers.

On Iran, Mao said China’s Middle East envoy, Zhai Jun, had recently visited Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia to discuss regional tensions and encourage de-escalation.

Trump is also scheduled to hold separate talks and a working lunch with Xi on Nov. 19 before the trilateral meeting, according to the White House.

The U.S. president raised the possibility of another encounter during the China visit, saying he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump, who met Kim several times during his first presidency, said the North Korean leader’s possible presence would depend on Xi. A meeting with Kim has not been confirmed.