Türkiye an indispensable NATO ally: Stubb

BRUSSELS

Finnish President Alexander Stubb, AA photo.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called for deeper cooperation between the European Union and Türkiye on Nov. 16, citing shared interests and Ankara’s role in European security.

Speaking at the EU Enlargement Forum in Brussels, Stubb said: “We should also speak openly about Türkiye, a major European security actor and an indispensable NATO ally.”

He acknowledged that the two sides sometimes differed over values but said their interests often aligned.

Cooperation in those areas “can and should deepen,” he added.

Stubb also recalled the December 1999 Helsinki summit, where EU leaders granted Türkiye candidate status and agreed to open accession negotiations with six more countries.

He said the decisions had transformed Europe, expanding democracy, prosperity and security and strengthening the continent.

Türkiye began accession negotiations in October 2005, but the talks have been at a standstill since 2018.

Addressing Europe’s broader challenges, Stubb argued that enlargement offered a response to competition between major powers, war on the continent and technological rivalry.

He said expanding the bloc should be treated as a strategic choice about Europe’s future, rather than solely a technical process of negotiating membership requirements and reforming institutions.