Türkiye says SDF integration in Syria falls short

NEW YORK

Türkiye said on Nov. 16 that the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into state institutions was falling short of expectations, despite the group’s announced dissolution in August.

Addressing the U.N. Security Council, Türkiye’s permanent representative Ahmet Yıldız welcomed the dissolution as an important step toward strengthening Syria’s unity and territorial integrity.

“We did not expect long-standing problems to disappear overnight. Nevertheless, progress on the ground is falling short of expectations,” he said.

“Integration must be genuine and go beyond changes in names and uniforms.”

Yıldız urged both sides to address grievances and remain vigilant against attempts to disrupt the process.

On Aug. 25, then-SDF commander Mazloum Abdi announced the group’s dissolution and said its merger with the Syrian army was complete.

The SDF was dominated by the YPG, which is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa issued a decree in January guaranteeing the cultural, linguistic and civil rights of Syrian Kurds.

Yıldız also warned that drug trafficking and the widespread presence of mines and explosive remnants of war required sustained international attention.

Türkiye stood ready to help Syria address these threats, including through cooperation with the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime and the U.N. Mine Action Service, he said.

With ISIL adapting its strategy to changing conditions, Syria needed strong, professional security institutions, Yıldız added.

He called for continued international support to strengthen their capacity.

Turning to Israel, Yıldız condemned its military incursions into southern Syria, saying it could not ensure its security by destabilizing its neighbors and keeping them under constant pressure.

He said weakening Syria’s security institutions created security vacuums that ISIL and other terrorist groups exploited, and urged Israel to adopt a more constructive approach.

Syria’s U.N. envoy Ibrahim Olabi also condemned Israeli attacks, accusing Israel of undermining efforts to stabilize his country.

He rejected Israel’s justifications for the attacks and called for compliance with international law.