Fidan urges closer EU cooperation on trade routes

BRUSSELS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan attended the “Second Ministerial Meeting on Interregional Security and Connectivity,” held in Brussels as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. A group photo was taken after the meeting.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for closer coordination on regional trade and infrastructure projects during talks with European Union ministers in Brussels on Nov. 16, while stressing the Montreux Convention’s role in Black Sea security.

Fidan attended the second ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity, which brought together representatives from EU countries, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

The gathering followed an EU Foreign Affairs Council session.

In a social media post, foreign minister said discussions covered the importance of coordinating the Middle Corridor, Development Road, Three Seas Initiative and Global Gateway to support international stability and prosperity.

He said combining the capabilities and experience of Türkiye and EU members would strengthen economic ties and benefit both sides.

Türkiye would remain a reliable partner in carrying out long-term projects, he added.

“We stressed the indispensable role of regional ownership and the Montreux Convention in ensuring security in the Black Sea,” Fidan said.

The 1936 convention regulates passage through the Turkish Straits.

The European Commission said participants discussed maritime risk detection, protection of critical infrastructure, countering hybrid threats and demining.

A planned Black Sea Maritime Security Hub, co-hosted by Bulgaria and Romania, would support efforts to improve maritime security.

The Commission cited 50 million euros in funding to establish the hub.

On transport, the Commission outlined plans to strengthen the Middle Corridor connecting Central Asia with European markets across the Caspian Sea and South Caucasus, with onward links through Türkiye and across the Black Sea.

Priorities include upgrading railways, roads and ports, improving border procedures and strengthening customs cooperation.

The broader agenda also covers digital connections, electricity grids, renewable energy and storage.

The Commission said a regional connectivity summit would be held in Sofia in 2027 to guide further cooperation.

Fidan also held separate talks with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu and Malta’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Chris Fearne, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry also confirmed a meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.