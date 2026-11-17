Türkiye wins seventh straight term on UN telecom council

ANKARA

Türkiye was reelected to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council for a seventh consecutive term on Nov. 16, retaining its seat on the U.N. agency’s governing body for 2027–2030.

The country received 143 votes in elections held at the ITU’s Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, securing one of eight seats allocated to Western Europe, according to official results.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said Türkiye had served continuously on the council since 2002.

The Foreign Ministry welcomed the result, saying Türkiye would continue contributing to international cooperation in shaping the global digital agenda.

“This outcome is a strong affirmation of the international confidence placed in Türkiye in the fields of science and technology,” the ministry said.

The 48-member council oversees ITU policies and activities between sessions of the Plenipotentiary Conference, which meets every four years.

It also prepares the organization’s strategic and financial plans for consideration at the next conference.

The ITU is the U.N.’s specialized agency for information and communication technologies.

Its work includes coordinating the use of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, developing international technical standards and improving access to communications services.

Council seats are distributed among five geographical regions to ensure representation across the organization’s membership.

The Doha conference continues through Nov. 27, with discussions on ITU’s strategic and financial plans and priorities for telecommunications and digital technologies.