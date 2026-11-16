Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

BEIRUT
Lebanon, US discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements after mission ends

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz on Nov. 16 discussed arrangements for the period after the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) ends its mandate at the close of this year, along with regional developments.

Aoun received Waltz in Beirut in the presence of U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Issa, members of Waltz’s delegation and former diplomat Simon Karam, head of the Lebanese delegation to the tripartite negotiations, the presidency said in a statement.

The meeting came as media reports said that the United States is seeking to establish a multinational force of up to 100 personnel to replace the UNIFIL.

The proposed force would be significantly smaller than the current U.N. mission, which has around 6,000 peacekeepers and an annual budget of approximately $500 million, the reports noted.

The new arrangement would have a more narrowly defined mandate, according to the reports

US,

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