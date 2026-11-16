Erdoğan says Türkiye entering new era on world stage

ANKARA

AA photo.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 16 that Türkiye was entering a “very different period” after years of hardship, claiming the country had regained a prominent position on the international stage.

“Today, the world is talking about Türkiye. The moves Türkiye is making at home and abroad are being talked about,” Erdoğan said during a gathering with students organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara.

“We are entering a period in which Türkiye is taking its place on the stage of history in a strong way,” he said, adding that the country was moving into a “very different period” after years of hardship.

Erdoğan pointed to Türkiye’s recent international engagements, including the U.N. climate summit COP31, which brought together 96 world leaders, and the NATO summit hosted by Türkiye in July, as signs of its growing international standing.

“The footsteps of a great and strong Türkiye are now being heard all over the world,” he said.

Describing the country’s emerging role as a central player in a changing international order, Erdoğan said young people would be instrumental in shaping its future.

“As a new world is being established, you will bring our ambition of making Türkiye a central country to life,” he told the audience.

Erdoğan also urged young people to have confidence in the country’s potential, acknowledging that Türkiye still faced economic and other challenges but saying none was insurmountable.

“Like every country, we have difficulties, obstacles to overcome and problems to solve. We still have ground to cover in many areas, but none of these is so great as to drive us into despair,” he said.

The president also criticized opposition parties, accusing them of using young people as political instruments and contrasting their approach with his government’s efforts to involve youth in social and political life.

While accusing political opponents of using young people as a cover for their own alleged misconduct, Erdoğan said his government viewed them as the future cadres of the country.

He also recalled periods of political and social polarization in Türkiye, saying previous generations had been divided along ideological, religious and ethnic lines.

In his address, Erdoğan praised the activities of the ruling party’s university youth organization, saying 450,000 first-time university registrants had joined its ranks.

He said the organization had expanded its activities beyond campuses to include cultural, academic, sports and social responsibility projects.

Erdoğan called on young people to see themselves as part of a broader national transformation, saying they would help carry the country toward its goals and beyond.